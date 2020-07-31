Ted Kulfan predicts the winners of the NHL playoffs which get underway on Saturday in Edmonton and Toronto and former AHL commissioner Dave Andrews talks about the success of the Detroit Red Wings' minor-league system.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's OctoPulse podcast:

The St. Louis Blues celebrate with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the 2019 NHL Finals. (Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP)

►2:45:00: Eastern Conference play-in rounds

►7:00: Eastern Conference round robin

►8:10: Western Conference play-in rounds

►12:10: Western Conference round robin

AHL commisioner Dave Andrews, left, presents the Calder Cup to Grand Rapids captain Jeff Hoggan in 2013. (Photo: Mark Newman/Grand Rapids Griffins)

►14:00: Former AHL president Dave Andrews

►36:10: Playoff wrapup

Welcome back everyone to OctoPulse, our Detroit News/Detroit Red Wings prodcast.

I'm Mark Falkner, assistant sports editor with our Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan.

On today's podcast our 32nd podcast and now in Year 2 of Steve Yzerman's rebuild, we'll talk about the success of the Red Wings' minor-league team in the American League Hockey with former AHL commissioner Dave Andrews.

Yzerman is part of the AHL's Return to Play committee and yesterday they set a tentative return date to action on Dec. 4, three days after the NHL is scheduled to start the 2020-21 season.

But first Ted, the return of NHL hockey this season.

On Saturday, the play-in round begins after four months.

In Saturdays's paper, you said this should be a wide-open and potentially exciting playoff season. What have you seen so far and what can fans expect in these opening best-of-five playoff series and the round-robin seeding games?

Ted: Playoffs

-----

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(5) Pittsburgh vs. (12) Montreal

► Prediction: Penguins, with so many more offensive options, in four games.

-----

(6) Carolina vs. (11) New York Rangers

► Prediction: Carolina in five, in a close, epic battle.

-----

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida

► Prediction: Florida in five — but it’ll have to look better than it did Wednesday.

-----

(8) Toronto vs. (9) Columbus

► Prediction: Toronto gains confidence, advancing in four games.

-----

ROUND ROBIN

(1) Boston (44-14-12, .714); (2) Tampa Bay (43-21-6, .657); (3) Washington (41-20-8, .652); (4) Philadelphia (41-21-7, .645)

► Prediction: For what it’s worth, Tampa Bay will win this round robin to be the No. 1 seed.

-----

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(5) Edmonton vs. (12) Chicago

► Prediction: Edmonton in five entertaining games.

-----

(6) Nashville vs. (11) Arizona

► Prediction: Nashville in five close games.

-----

(7) Vancouver vs. (10) Minnesota

► Prediction: Vancouver’s young offensive stars advance in 4.

-----

(8) Calgary vs. (9) Winnipeg

► Prediction: Winnipeg in five physical, hard-fought games.

-----

ROUND ROBIN

(1) St. Louis (42-19-10, .662); (2) Colorado (42-20-8, .657); (3) Vegas (39-24-8, .606); (4) Dallas (37-24-8, .594)

► Prediction: St. Louis continues its machine-like mentality and gains the No. 1 seed.

-----

Coming up, we'll take a look at five key questions about these qualifying rounds.

But first our interview segment with Dave Andrews, who retired in July after 26 years as commissioner of the American Hockey Leaguee.

AUDIO: Dave Andrews

------

OK, we're back. Our thanks to Dave Andrews for talking about the success of the Red Wings and the farm system, nine championships (5 Calder Cups, 4 Stanley Cups) since Mike Ilitch bought the team in 1982 for $8 million.

The Red Wings are now worth . . . $800 million, according to Forbes.

In 2008, when Detroit won its last Cup, the franchise's 11th Cup . . . they were worth $300 million dollars.

Twelve years later with a new rink, they've nearly tripled their value.

Mike and Marian Ilitch worth reported $6.1 billion dollars.

That's why the NHL players have always been wary of salary caps, escrow . . . splitting the profits 50-50.

Back to the playoffs, wrapping up the podcast.

1. Do younger teams have an advantage?

This will be so interesting to watch. There is a prevailing opinion out there that maybe the younger, fast-skating, speed-oriented teams might be able to recapture what they had going four months ago quicker than older teams.

We shall see.

Teams like Edmonton, Vancouver, Carolina, to name a few, are younger teams that could definitely put a scare in opponents.

But put them in a pressure-packed playoff series, can that youth and athleticism overcome the know-how of a savvy team that’s been through the NHL playoff pressures?

2. Will the statistically better teams win?

The playoffs always are considered a crapshoot, never more so than this summer.

The prevailing belief is you can pretty much throw what happened during the regular season four months ago out of the window. The time off has largely evened things out.

It would not be shocking to see several or more lower seeds come out of this play-in round with series victories. There are a lot of match-ups that look so even, that calling them upsets would be stretching the point.

3. How seriously will teams take the tournament seeding games?

While the best-of-five series play-in series are taking place, the top four seeds in each conference — Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East, and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in the West — will play round-robin games to decide the top four seeds in each conference.

Does it matter what seed those teams are? Especially with no true home-ice advantage available in these playoffs?

It’ll be interesting to see how these coaching staffs handle these games. There’s already talk of maybe sitting out stars for a game, to protect against any sort of injury, while mainly using these games for conditioning and timing purposes.

5. Can Connor Hellebuyck continue to carry the Jets?

The Commerce Township native won 31 games and had a sizzling .922 save percentage, and is a deservedly a finalist for the Vezina Trophy (best goaltender).

Now, can Connor Hellebuyck continue that elite level of goaltending into a short series against rival Calgary?

Hellebuyck covers up so many of the Jets’ defensive issues. He was playing with tons of confidence.

If Hellebuyck continues to excel, the Jets will be a dangerous team in the West.

6. How will Arizona react to its GM leaving?

John Chayka and the Coyotes parted ways last week in a public, messy divorce. It was rather sudden and shocking, and left many eyebrows raised around the NHL.

The Coyotes have had a nice season, taking a step forward in their development, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them win a round or two.

A general manager leaving doesn’t usually impact a team much, but this particular exit, and the harsh words involved, might have the Coyotes’ focus diverted.

Sidney Crosby (87) and Evgeni Malkin (71) have won three Stanley Cups together with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

7. Can Crosby, Malkin make one more Cup run?

They’ve won three Stanley Cups together in Pittsburgh. Can they win another?

This might be their best chance, with a deep, healthy lineup that is playoff tested.

Sidney Crosby was nursing some sort of undisclosed injury last week, but returned to play Tuesday’s exhibition game. Evgeni Malkin has had an outstanding season all the way through for Pittsburgh.

It’s been said for many years now, and holds true this summer: If those two stars are healthy, the Penguins always have a shot at the Cup.

8. Are the Oilers a true sleeper?

Former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland has the Oilers as the No. 5 seed in the West, playing a scary, veteran, three-time Stanley Cup champion Chicago team.

But the Oilers, with stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, are considered the trendy sleeper Stanley Cup winner by many analysts.

Suddenly, the Oilers appear to have the right amount of youth and experience, and Holland acquiring Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Ennis at the trade deadline has bolstered the Oilers offensive depth.

Goaltending is crucial, as always. So it’s up to Edmonton’s Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen to show they’re capable of 19 victories in this tournament.

9. Who’ll be the N.Y. Rangers’ goaltender?

The Rangers are considered a dangerous team in the East, but a major topic continues to be who’ll be the Rangers’ starting goaltender?

Of course, Henrik Lundqvist has been the Rangers’ elite goalie for many years.

But Lundqvist’s performance slid this season, and young Igor Shesterkin largely took over the starting job and helped lead the Rangers.

The two split time during Wednesday’s exhibition loss to the New York Islanders.

Despite Lundqvist’s pedigree and history, it’s believed coach David Quinn will go with Shesterkin against a Carolina team the Rangers swept in four games during the regular season.

10. What will fans think of these playoffs?

Sports fans have been aching to watch games since the pandemic hit.

Now, they’ll have the NHL and NBA playoffs, along with baseball humming along, and big golf tournaments and NASCAR and various other sports taking place.

And football isn’t far behind (maybe).

Are fans going to return to hockey this late in the summer? There’s going to be a lot of hockey on the plate this weekend, basically through these play-in and first rounds, and the true fans should enjoy it.

But it’s been so long since the hockey season was paused, and let’s face it, the weather isn’t conducive to be thinking about hockey.

There are no fans in the stands, which noticeably took some atmosphere out of the exhibition game broadcast this week.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see hockey fans return in full force deeper into these playoffs, as the autumn nights begin arriving.

------

That'll just about do it for episode 32 of OctoPulse.

We'll be back in a couple of weeks.

Until then, take care, stay safe and enjoy bubble hockey.

Enjoy some time off, Ted.

See you in mid-August.

