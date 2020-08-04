Top Red Wings' prospect Moritz Seider talks about his future in the organization and the growth of German hockey on this week's OctoPulse podcast.

The 19-year-old German defenseman was loaned to the Mannheim Eagles in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), Germany's top-tier men's league.

Seider will be allowed to practice with Mannheim and could play regular-season games when the season begins in early November.

If the Red Wings resume skating or practicing for the first time since the NHL season was shut down on March 12, Seider could return to Detroit.

Here are some of the highlights from an interview with Seider recorded in April in episode 33 of the OctoPulse podcast:

►2:10: Top NHL prospect Tim Stutzle of Germany

►6:00: Ambassadors of German hockey

►11:30: Learning to play the game

►19:40: Playing against men in the DHL

►29:50: Selected 6th overall by the Red Wings

►35:10: Setting goals to play in Detroit

►39:30: Subscriber-only content

