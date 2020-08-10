OctoPulse podcast: Ted Kulfan's predictions, Rangers win lottery, Everett Fitzhugh interview
Detroit's Everett Fitzhugh, the first Black NHL team broadcaster with the expansion Seattle Kraken, is the guest on this week's "OctoPulse" podcast.
Ted Kulfan also his predictions for the first round of the NHL playoffs, including upset victories by Columbus, the Islanders and the Flames.
And you can send your comments on the Rangers winning the NHL draft lottery to assistant sports editor Mark Falkner (mfalkner@detroitnews.com). The comments will be included on the next podcast.
Here are some of the highlights from an interview with Fitzhugh on episode 33 of the OctoPulse podcast:
►2:30: Adopted and raised by his single mom
►5:10: Lessons learned from his mom
►8:30: Watching the Red Wings in the 1990s
►12:00: Black role models in media
►16:10: Hired by the expansion Kraken
►20:00: Diversity in the workplace
►24:00: Negative comments in The Seattle Times
►29:15: Ernie Harwell's influence
►33:15: Dream come true at age 31
More: Detroit News to offer subscriber-only content starting Aug. 12
More: 'Dream come true:' Detroit's Everett Fitzhugh first Black NHL team broadcaster
