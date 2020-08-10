Detroit's Everett Fitzhugh, the first Black NHL team broadcaster with the expansion Seattle Kraken, is the guest on this week's "OctoPulse" podcast.

Ted Kulfan also his predictions for the first round of the NHL playoffs, including upset victories by Columbus, the Islanders and the Flames.

And you can send your comments on the Rangers winning the NHL draft lottery to assistant sports editor Mark Falkner (mfalkner@detroitnews.com). The comments will be included on the next podcast.

Here are some of the highlights from an interview with Fitzhugh on episode 33 of the OctoPulse podcast:

Detroit's Everett Fitzhugh was named the first Black NHL team broadcaster by the expansion Seattle Kraken. (Photo: Courtesy of Everett Fitzhugh)

►2:30: Adopted and raised by his single mom

►5:10: Lessons learned from his mom

►8:30: Watching the Red Wings in the 1990s

►12:00: Black role models in media

►16:10: Hired by the expansion Kraken

►20:00: Diversity in the workplace

►24:00: Negative comments in The Seattle Times

►29:15: Ernie Harwell's influence

►33:15: Dream come true at age 31

