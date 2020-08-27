SUBSCRIBE NOW
OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Kulfan on Cinderella Isles, Yzerman's to-do list, Milstein interview

The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan talks about the Cinderella Islanders, Steve Yzerman's to-do list, the NHL's stance on racial injustice and agent Dan Milstein is this week's guest on the podcast.

Here are some of the highlights with Milstein on episode 34 of the OctoPulse podcast:

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley (83) restrains New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the second period.

1:00: Gary Bettman tackles racial unjustice

2:40: Cinderella N.Y. Islanders

5:20: Trenton's Andy Greene

8:00: NHL agent Dan Milstein

11:40: Trends in sports management

14:50: Vasilevskiy, Kucherov sign $76M deals

18:30: Chernobyl disaster in 1986

26:40: "Not aiming to be No. 1"

31:20: Relationship with Pavel Datsyuk

41:10: Ex-Russian goalie Alexander Tyjnych

46:50: Financing The Russian Five movie

51:10: "I still haven't arrived"

54:00: Steve Yzerman's to-do list

57:10: Stu Grimson book winners

