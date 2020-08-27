OctoPulse podcast: Kulfan on Cinderella Isles, Yzerman's to-do list, Milstein interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan talks about the Cinderella Islanders, Steve Yzerman's to-do list, the NHL's stance on racial injustice and agent Dan Milstein is this week's guest on the podcast.

Here are some of the highlights with Milstein on episode 34 of the OctoPulse podcast:

►1:00: Gary Bettman tackles racial unjustice

►2:40: Cinderella N.Y. Islanders

►5:20: Trenton's Andy Greene

►8:00: NHL agent Dan Milstein

►11:40: Trends in sports management

►14:50: Vasilevskiy, Kucherov sign $76M deals

►18:30: Chernobyl disaster in 1986

►26:40: "Not aiming to be No. 1"

►31:20: Relationship with Pavel Datsyuk

►41:10: Ex-Russian goalie Alexander Tyjnych

►46:50: Financing The Russian Five movie

►51:10: "I still haven't arrived"

►54:00: Steve Yzerman's to-do list

►57:10: Stu Grimson book winners

More: Subscribe to The Detroit News for $3 for 3 months

Bonus coverage

►OctoPulse Facebook page

►Red Wings videos

►Red Wings photo galleries

►Red Wings newsletter