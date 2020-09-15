OctoPulse podcast: Dallas in Cup final, NHL awards, Cole Perfetti

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan talks about the Stanley Cup-bound Dallas Stars, his NHL ballot for the top award winners and potential Red Wings' draft pick Cole Perfetti is this week's guest.

Here are some of the highlights on episode 35 of the OctoPulse podcast:

►:50: Underdog Dallas in first Cup final in 20 years

►2:30: Tampa Bay on verge of first Cup final in five years

►4:45: Lightning would be favored in Cup final

►6:00: Saginaw center Cole Perfetti

►43:00: Ted's NHL ballots for major award winners

