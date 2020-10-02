SUBSCRIBE NOW
OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Steve Yzerman news conference, Marco Rossi interview

The Detroit News
Former teammates Steve Yzerman, left, and Kris Draper shake hands after Yzerman was introduced as the Red Wings' new general manager.

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan takes a look at the highlights from Steve Yzerman's pre-draft news conference and the special guest is potential draft pick Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67's.

Here are some of the highlights on episode 36 of the OctoPulse podcast:

2:50: Steve Yzerman on Cale Makarr

8:20: Yzerman on director of amateur scouting Kris Draper

11:15: Kulfan on the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning

12:30: Ottawa 67's center Marco Rossi

40:00: Yzerman on former Rangers defenseman Marc Staal

