OctoPulse podcast: Steve Yzerman news conference, Marco Rossi interview

The Detroit News

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan takes a look at the highlights from Steve Yzerman's pre-draft news conference and the special guest is potential draft pick Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67's.

Here are some of the highlights on episode 36 of the OctoPulse podcast:

►2:50: Steve Yzerman on Cale Makarr

►8:20: Yzerman on director of amateur scouting Kris Draper

►11:15: Kulfan on the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning

►12:30: Ottawa 67's center Marco Rossi

►40:00: Yzerman on former Rangers defenseman Marc Staal