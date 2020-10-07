OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings draft Lucas Raymond, Justin Albdelkader waived

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' first-round draft choice Lucas Raymond, Justin Abdelkader being waived and possible second-round draft picks.

Here are some of the highlights of episode 37 of the OctoPulse podcast:

►1:30: Steve Yzerman on scouting Lucas Raymond

►3:10: Raymond on playing in the Swedish Hockey League

►7:20: Yzerman tests negative for COVID-19

►9:50: Red Wings may not qualify an offer for Brendan Perlini

►11:00: Ex-Wing Andreas Athanasiou faces uncertain future

►13:20: Possible second-round draft picks