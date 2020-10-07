OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings draft Lucas Raymond, Justin Albdelkader waived
The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' first-round draft choice Lucas Raymond, Justin Abdelkader being waived and possible second-round draft picks.
Here are some of the highlights of episode 37 of the OctoPulse podcast:
►1:30: Steve Yzerman on scouting Lucas Raymond
►3:10: Raymond on playing in the Swedish Hockey League
►7:20: Yzerman tests negative for COVID-19
►9:50: Red Wings may not qualify an offer for Brendan Perlini
►11:00: Ex-Wing Andreas Athanasiou faces uncertain future
►13:20: Possible second-round draft picks