OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Thomas Greiss soldifies Red Wings' goaltending, Manon Rheaume interview

The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan takes a look at Red Wings' free agent additions Thomas Greiss, Bobby Ryan, Jon Merrill and the NHL's first female player Manon Rheaume is the special guest on episode 39 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of Year 2 of Steve Yzerman's rebuild.

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's podcast:

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss warms up before a game against the Panthers in 2019. Greiss signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Saturday.

►1:00: Thomas Greiss signs two-year deal

►2:45: New free agents Bobby Ryan, Jon Merrill 

►4:20: Twelve UFAs on roster this year

►6:50: Livonia's Torey Krug signs with the Blues

►10:00: Manon Rheaume interview

►41:00 Steve Yzerman on the eight-hour draft on Day 2

►44:20: Kris Draper on key attributes of draft picks

