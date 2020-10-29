OctoPulse podcast: Steve Yzerman draws line with salary structure, 'Doc' Emrick interview

The Detroit News

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan talks about general manager Steve Yzerman setting the team's payroll structure with the Tyler Bertuzzi arbitration case and retired NHL broadcaster Mike 'Doc' Emrick is the guest on this week's episode.

Here are some of the highlights from episode 39 of the OctoPulse podcast.

Wings GM Steve Yzerman to participate in draft remotely as precaution

►:45: Tyler Bertuzzi says "no hard feelings"

►5:20: Anthony Mantha contract negotiations

►8:50: Interview with Mike 'Doc' Emrick

►33:20: AHL/OHL to start seasons in early February