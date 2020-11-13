SUBSCRIBE NOW
OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Anthony Mantha's potential, Wes McCauley interview

The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan talks about Anthony Mantha's new four-year, $22.8 million contract and he projects the early lineup combinations when the Wings return to action.

Also on this week's podcast is an interview with former Red Wings draft pick Wes McCauley, voted by the players the No. 1 referee in the NHL.

Here's the highlights from episode 40 of OctoPulse:

:45: Anthony Mantha's new contract

4:40: Mantha on the uncertain start to the 2021 season

Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) hits Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) with his stick during the first period.

7:20: Possible starting dates in late January

9:00: Wes McCauley interview

46:30: Highlights from Jeff Blashill interview

49:00: Line and defensive pairing projections

