OctoPulse podcast: Anthony Mantha's potential, Wes McCauley interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan talks about Anthony Mantha's new four-year, $22.8 million contract and he projects the early lineup combinations when the Wings return to action.

Also on this week's podcast is an interview with former Red Wings draft pick Wes McCauley, voted by the players the No. 1 referee in the NHL.

Here's the highlights from episode 40 of OctoPulse:

►:45: Anthony Mantha's new contract

►4:40: Mantha on the uncertain start to the 2021 season

►7:20: Possible starting dates in late January

►9:00: Wes McCauley interview

►46:30: Highlights from Jeff Blashill interview

►49:00: Line and defensive pairing projections

More: Ex-Michigan State defenseman Wes McCauley finds calling as NHL's top referee