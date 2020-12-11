OctoPulse podcast: NHL, Red Wings close to returning, Paul Stewart interview

The Detroit News

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the NHL's plans to start the regular season on Jan. 13, the economic impact on Wings owner Christopher Ilitch and ex-NHL referee Paul Stewart discusses his rocky relationship with ex-captain Steve Yzerman.

Here's the highlights from episode 41 of OctoPulse:

Wings GM Steve Yzerman to participate in draft remotely as precaution

►1:30: NHL/NHLPA close in on deal

►3:20: Christopher Ilitch

►5:20: Division alignment

►8:50: No fans at Little Caesars Arena

►10:30: Paul Stewart interview

►32:10: Restricted free agents

More: Ex-Michigan State defenseman Wes McCauley finds calling as NHL's top referee

More: Ex-NHL referee Paul Stewart says Steve Yzerman was 'disrespectful' on ice