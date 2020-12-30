OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings begin uphill climb, Rick Vaive interview
The Detroit News
Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the Red Wings returning to training camp, the likely 23-man roster and taxi squad and ex-Maple Leaf Rick Vaive discusses his days battling Steve Yzerman, Bob Probert and the Red Wings.
Here's the highlights from episode 42 of OctoPulse:
►:45: Projecting the Red Wings' roster
►4:00: Mike Blashill on the Central Division
►7:40: Blashill's job security
►9:30: Rick Vaive
►50:10: Steve Yzerman on possible roster additions