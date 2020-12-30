OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings begin uphill climb, Rick Vaive interview

The Detroit News

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the Red Wings returning to training camp, the likely 23-man roster and taxi squad and ex-Maple Leaf Rick Vaive discusses his days battling Steve Yzerman, Bob Probert and the Red Wings.

Here's the highlights from episode 42 of OctoPulse:

►:45: Projecting the Red Wings' roster

►4:00: Mike Blashill on the Central Division

►7:40: Blashill's job security

►9:30: Rick Vaive

►50:10: Steve Yzerman on possible roster additions