OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings begin uphill climb, Rick Vaive interview

The Detroit News
Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the Red Wings returning to training camp, the likely 23-man roster and taxi squad and ex-Maple Leaf Rick Vaive discusses his days battling Steve Yzerman, Bob Probert and the Red Wings. 

Here's the highlights from episode 42 of OctoPulse:

:45: Projecting the Red Wings' roster

4:00: Mike Blashill on the Central Division

7:40: Blashill's job security

9:30: Rick Vaive

50:10: Steve Yzerman on possible roster additions

