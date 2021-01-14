SUBSCRIBE NOW
OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Captain Dylan Larkin, three key players to watch, Tim Taylor interview

The Detroit News
Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the team's new captain Dylan Larkin, three key players to watch and ex-Red Wing Tim Taylor talks about Steve Yzerman's captaincy.

Dylan Larkin was named the Red Wings' 37th captain in franchise history.

Here's the highlights from episode 43 of OctoPulse:

1:45: Steve Yzerman on naming Dylan Larkin captain

4:30: Larkin on growing up a Red Wings fan

8:15: Thomas Greiss on the goaltender battle

11:10: Troy Stecher on 35-hour trip to Detroit from Vancouver

14:20: Tim Taylor interview

Red Wings forward Tim Taylor, left, celebrates with Steve Yzerman after beating the Flyers 2-1 at Joe Louis Arena to win the Stanley Cup in 1997.

27:30: Vladimir Namestnikov on adapting to new team

29:10: Home ice advantage in 56-game schedule

