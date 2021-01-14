OctoPulse podcast: Captain Dylan Larkin, three key players to watch, Tim Taylor interview
Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan talks about the team's new captain Dylan Larkin, three key players to watch and ex-Red Wing Tim Taylor talks about Steve Yzerman's captaincy.
Here's the highlights from episode 43 of OctoPulse:
►1:45: Steve Yzerman on naming Dylan Larkin captain
►4:30: Larkin on growing up a Red Wings fan
►8:15: Thomas Greiss on the goaltender battle
►11:10: Troy Stecher on 35-hour trip to Detroit from Vancouver
►14:20: Tim Taylor interview
►27:30: Vladimir Namestnikov on adapting to new team
►29:10: Home ice advantage in 56-game schedule