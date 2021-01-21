OctoPulse podcast: Improved Red Wings off to Chicago, Murray Howe interview
The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings (2-2) heading into the Friday night and Sunday afternoon games in Chicago, the early success of Bobby Ryan and Murray Howe talks about his father Gordie Howe in "Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father."
Here's the highlights from episode 44 of OctoPulse:
►1:45: Jeff Blashill on Bobby Ryan's fast start
►4:40: Dylan Larkin on the differences from last year's team
►9:15: Murray Howe interview
►34:20: Tyler Bertuzzi on 2-2 record