OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' veteran lineup isn't working, Doug Plagens interview
The Detroit News
Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan takes a look at the struggling Red Wings, who are winless in seven games after Wednesday's 5-1 loss against the Lightning. Detroit native and Florida Panthers broadcaster Doug Plagens is the guest on this week's podcast.
Here's the highlights from episode 45 of OctoPulse:
►2:20: Red Wings second-oldest team in the NHL
►4:00: Jeff Blashill after 5-1 loss in Tampa Bay
►8:45: Luke Glendening's "private conversation"
►12:20: Panthers broadcaster Doug Plagens
►40:20: Dylan Larkin on being left off the power play