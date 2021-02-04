OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' veteran lineup isn't working, Doug Plagens interview

The Detroit News

Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan takes a look at the struggling Red Wings, who are winless in seven games after Wednesday's 5-1 loss against the Lightning. Detroit native and Florida Panthers broadcaster Doug Plagens is the guest on this week's podcast.

Here's the highlights from episode 45 of OctoPulse:

►2:20: Red Wings second-oldest team in the NHL

►4:00: Jeff Blashill after 5-1 loss in Tampa Bay

►8:45: Luke Glendening's "private conversation"

►12:20: Panthers broadcaster Doug Plagens

►40:20: Dylan Larkin on being left off the power play