OctoPulse podcast: Anthony Mantha stuck in neutral; Jerry Green's love of hockey

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' recent stretch of winning hockey heading into Tuesday's game in Columbus and Detroit News reporter Jerry Green recounts his favorite hockey memories since he arrived in Detroit in 1954.

Kulfan and assistant sports editor Mark Falkner also focus on struggling forward Anthony Mantha, who has only one goal and one assist and is minus-5 in the 11 games since he was a healthy scratch in Florida on Feb. 5.

Overall, the 6-5, 230-pound Mantha is fourth in scoring with nine points in 23 games and a team-worst -13 with only two penalties this year, both against Tampa Bay on Feb. 3. (A hooking call against Tyler Johnson and an interference call against Ondrej Palat).

Here's the highlights from episode 46 of OctoPulse:

►2:20: Sam Gagner on Sunday's 7-2 loss in Chicago

►5:50: Jeff Blashill on loss of defensive structure

►7:10: Anthony Mantha's trade value

►11:40: Jerry Green interview

►34:10: Ted Kulfan's tribute to Jerry Green

►35:20: Evgeny Svechnikov takes advantage of ice time