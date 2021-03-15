OctoPulse podcast: How Jeff Blashill can be re-signed, Scotty Bowman interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan talks about how Jeff Blashill is "coaching for his Red Wings career" in the second half of the season and Scotty Bowman discusses his longtime friend and Red Wings statistician Adam Mitchell, who died of a heart attack a year ago.

Here's the highlights from episode 47 of OctoPulse:

►:45: How Jeff Blashill can be re-signed for at least one more year

►3:40: Blashill on goaltender Jonathan Bernier

►5:20: Ted Kulfan's midseason grades

►8:30: Vladislav Namestnikov on the trade deadline

►10:10: Scotty Bowman interview

►27:10: Blashill is a "victim of the rebuild"