OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: How Jeff Blashill can be re-signed, Scotty Bowman interview

The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan talks about how Jeff Blashill is "coaching for his Red Wings career" in the second half of the season and Scotty Bowman discusses his longtime friend and Red Wings statistician Adam Mitchell, who died of a heart attack a year ago.

June 13, 2002: Brett Hull, back, cheers as Scotty Bowman drinks from the cup. cup final and locker room, Stanley cup winners.

Here's the highlights from episode 47 of OctoPulse:

:45: How Jeff Blashill can be re-signed for at least one more year

3:40: Blashill on goaltender Jonathan Bernier

5:20: Ted Kulfan's midseason grades

8:30: Vladislav Namestnikov on the trade deadline

10:10: Scotty Bowman interview

27:10: Blashill is a "victim of the rebuild"

