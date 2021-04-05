OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' trade deadline preview, Luke Hughes interview
The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings heading into next week's NHL trade deadline, the emergence of Michael Rasmussen as a power forward and NHL draft prospect Luke Hughes is the special guest on this week's edition of OctoPulse.
Here's the highlights from episode 49 of OctoPulse:
►:45: Unique trade deadline
►4:20: Glendening, Staal, Ryan on the trade block
►8:10: What the Wings could look like post-deadline day
►9:50: Luke Hughes interview
►23:20: Michael Rasmussen postgame comments
►27:10: Thomas Greiss posts third victory