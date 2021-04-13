OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Anthony Mantha era ends abruptly, Brian Lawton analysis

The Detroit News
Ted Kulfan takes a look at Red Wings' blockbuster trade with the Capitals and Hockey Network analyst Brian Lawton is the guest on this week's edition of OctoPulse.

Here's the highlights from episode 50 of The Detroit News' podcast on Year 2 of Steve Yzerman's rebuild with the Red Wings:

►:45: Wings pull off "shocking deal" at the trade deadline

3:20: GM Steve Yzerman on few trades yesterday

Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak get into a fight during the second period of a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, March 9, 2021.

6:40: John Niyo's question about offers for Anthony Mantha

10:55: Brian Lawton on the Mantha trade

34:20: Analysis of Wings' three other deals

