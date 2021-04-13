OctoPulse podcast: Anthony Mantha era ends abruptly, Brian Lawton analysis

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at Red Wings' blockbuster trade with the Capitals and Hockey Network analyst Brian Lawton is the guest on this week's edition of OctoPulse.

Here's the highlights from episode 50 of The Detroit News' podcast on Year 2 of Steve Yzerman's rebuild with the Red Wings:

►:45: Wings pull off "shocking deal" at the trade deadline

►3:20: GM Steve Yzerman on few trades yesterday

►6:40: John Niyo's question about offers for Anthony Mantha

►10:55: Brian Lawton on the Mantha trade

►34:20: Analysis of Wings' three other deals