OctoPulse podcast: Jakub Vrana's breakout game, Tim Mayer interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at Jakub Vrana's four-goal game against the Stars and AHL referee Tim Mayer of Okemos is the guest on this week's OctoPulse podcast.

Here's the highlights from episode 51 of The Detroit News' podcast on the beginning of Year 3 of Steve Yzerman's rebuild in Detroit:

►2:20: Jakub Vrana on his four goals against Dallas

►5:00: Michael Rasmussen on improved play

►9:20: AHL referee Tim Mayer

►32:20: Steve Yzerman on playing young players

►35:10: Jeff Blashill on Tyler Bertuzzi's 'lost season'