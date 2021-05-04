OctoPulse podcast: Jeff Blashill awaits GM decision, UM's Kent Johnson interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at coach Jeff Blashill's future with two games left in the regular season and University of Michigan forward Kent Johnson is the guest on this week's OctoPulse podcast.

Here are the highlights from episode 52 of The Detroit News' podcast, taking the pulse of Steve Yzerman's rebuild now in Year 3 since he became GM on April 19, 2019.

►2:50: Jeff Blashill "laying the foundation of winning hockey"

►5:30: Kent Johnson interview

►22:20: Joe Veleno's NHL debut

►24:50: Jonathan Bernier on COVID season