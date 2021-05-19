OctoPulse podcast: Steve Yzerman sticks with Jeff Blashill, Matt Beniers interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at Steve Yzerman's decision to retain coach Jeff Blashill, what it means for the future and University of Michigan forward Matt Beniers is the guest on this week's OctoPulse podcast.

Here are the highlights from episode 54 of The Detroit News' podcast.

►2:20: Steve Yzerman on why he kept coach Jeff Blashill

►5:30: Jeff Blashill on the work to be done to make the playoffs

►13:00: Matt Beniers interview

►26:30: Yzerman on captain Dylan Larkin

►34:10: Blashill on the importance of veteran leadership