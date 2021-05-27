OctoPulse podcast: Tyler Bertuzzi's future, Dylan Guenther interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at Tyler Bertuzzi's future after back surgery, Justin Abdelkader's comeback attempt with Team USA at the world championships, Jimmy Howard's retirement and how the Penguins could've used Jonathan Bernier in goal.

Here are the highlights from episode 55 of the The Detroit News/OctoPulse podcast, which includes an interview with possible Red Wings draft prospect and high-scoring winger Dylan Guenther of the Edmonton Oil Kings.

►1:20: Darren Helm, Valtteri Filppula, Frans Nielsen face uncertain futures

►3:30: Justin Abdelkader has assist in Team USA's 4-2 win over Latvia

►5:10: Retired goalie Jimmy Howard tired of getting hit by pucks

►7:30: Penguins might've advanced with Jonathan Bernier in goal

►9:00: Dylan Guenther interview

►24:20: Jeff Blashill on looking for a new assistant coach

►28:00: Ted Kulfan talks to Tyler Bertuzzi about Bertuzzi's back surgery