OctoPulse podcast: Steve Yzerman settles for sixth pick, Simon Edvinsson interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings winding up sixth in Wednesday's NHL Draft Lottery, Steve Yzerman's subdued reaction and why Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele deserves a suspension for a Game 1 hit on Montreal's Jake Evans.
Here are the highlights from episode 56 of the The Detroit News/OctoPulse podcast, which includes an interview with possible Red Wings draft prospect Simon Edvinsson, a 6-5, 210-pound defenseman from Sweden's Frolunda Indians.
►:45: Steve Yzerman: "No sense complaining"
►2:30: Ted Kulfan asks Yzerman about rounds 2-7
►5:40: "Lack of buzz" with little movement in draft order
►7:10: Wings need offense with first pick
►8:30: Simon Edvinsson interview
►29:20: Yzerman on Kris Draper's scouting staff
►31:40: Mark Schiefele's hit on Jake Evans
►33:10: Maple Leafs early playoff exit