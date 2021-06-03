OctoPulse podcast: Steve Yzerman settles for sixth pick, Simon Edvinsson interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings winding up sixth in Wednesday's NHL Draft Lottery, Steve Yzerman's subdued reaction and why Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele deserves a suspension for a Game 1 hit on Montreal's Jake Evans.

Here are the highlights from episode 56 of the The Detroit News/OctoPulse podcast, which includes an interview with possible Red Wings draft prospect Simon Edvinsson, a 6-5, 210-pound defenseman from Sweden's Frolunda Indians.

►:45: Steve Yzerman: "No sense complaining"

►2:30: Ted Kulfan asks Yzerman about rounds 2-7

►5:40: "Lack of buzz" with little movement in draft order

►7:10: Wings need offense with first pick

►8:30: Simon Edvinsson interview

►29:20: Yzerman on Kris Draper's scouting staff

►31:40: Mark Schiefele's hit on Jake Evans

►33:10: Maple Leafs early playoff exit