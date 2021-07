The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan explains why the Lightning are halfway home to winning another Stanley Cup in episode 57 of the The Detroit News/OctoPulse podcast, which includes an interview with possible Red Wings draft prospect William Eklund of Sweden.

►2:30: Are the Lightning a dynasty?

►7:30: Alex Tanguay on joining the Red Wings

►10:20: William Eklund story

►32:30: Marc Staal on Moritz Seider