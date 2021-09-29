OctoPulse podcast: Traverse City training camp recap, Chaz Lucius interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan wraps up the Red Wings' training camp in Traverse City and former USA Hockey center Chaz Lucius is the guest on The Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast.

Here are highlights from episode 59 of OctoPulse:

►:50: Finally, fans in the stands again

►2:00: Steve Yzerman on expectations this year

►5:30: Jeff Blashill on Michael Rasmussen's progress

►9:00: Tyler Bertuzzi on being unvaccinated

►12:00: Chaz Lucius interview

►21:45: Lucas Raymond on his first Wings camp

►23:45: Chase Pearson on trying to make the team

►27:00: Subscribe, rate and review the podcast