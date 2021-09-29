OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Traverse City training camp recap, Chaz Lucius interview

The Detroit News
View Comments

Ted Kulfan wraps up the Red Wings' training camp in Traverse City and former USA Hockey center Chaz Lucius is the guest on The Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast.

Here are highlights from episode 59 of OctoPulse:

:50: Finally, fans in the stands again

2:00: Steve Yzerman on expectations this year

5:30: Jeff Blashill on Michael Rasmussen's progress

9:00: Tyler Bertuzzi on being unvaccinated

12:00: Chaz Lucius interview

Former NTDP center Chaz Lucius is a freshman with the University of Minnesota hockey team.

21:45: Lucas Raymond on his first Wings camp

23:45: Chase Pearson on trying to make the team

27:00: Subscribe, rate and review the podcast

View Comments