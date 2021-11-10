OctoPulse podcast: Break up the Red Wings, Shane Wright interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: EPISODE 62

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the red-hot Red Wings (7-5-2), who have won three in a row and are tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday's game against the Capitals at Little Caesars Arena and 2022 NHL top prospect Shane Wright is the interview guest on this week's podcast.

Here are highlights from episode 62 of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild under GM Steve Yzerman in Year 3.

►2:30: Vlad Namestnikov, Jeff Blashill on Namestnikov's highlight-reel goal

►4:40: Two-way forwards stepping up offensively

►7:50: Shane Wright

►22:10: What if Wright wound up on the Wings?

►23:20: Dylan Larkin returns to the lineup