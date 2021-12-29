OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: COVID strikes Red Wings again, Dwayne Norris interview

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: EPISODE 64

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' fourth game postponement because of COVID and Oxford native Dwayne Norris is the interview guest on this week's podcast.

Here are the highlights from episode 64 of OctoPulse:

Dwayne Norris, director of hockey operation at Total Package Hockey, talks with students in a classroom on Dec. 2, 2021 at Total Package Hockey in Bloomfield Twp.

2:10: Alex Nedeljkovic on returning to practice

6:00: Dylan Larkin on regaining the team's momentum

8:40: Ted Kulfan on rescheduling 80 NHL games

9:20: Dwayne Norris interview

30:00: Jeff Blashill on dealing with depleted rosters

33:50: Steve Yzerman "a big supporter" of Olympics hockey

