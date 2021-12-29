OctoPulse podcast: COVID strikes Red Wings again, Dwayne Norris interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: EPISODE 64

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' fourth game postponement because of COVID and Oxford native Dwayne Norris is the interview guest on this week's podcast.

Here are the highlights from episode 64 of OctoPulse:

►2:10: Alex Nedeljkovic on returning to practice

►6:00: Dylan Larkin on regaining the team's momentum

►8:40: Ted Kulfan on rescheduling 80 NHL games

►9:20: Dwayne Norris interview

►30:00: Jeff Blashill on dealing with depleted rosters

►33:50: Steve Yzerman "a big supporter" of Olympics hockey