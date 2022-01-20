OctoPulse podcast: Wings in playoff hunt at midseason, Mark Howe interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: EPISODE 65

Ted Kulfan hands out midseason grades for the Red Wings and Hall of Famer Mark Howe is the interview guest on this week's podcast.

Howe's recent retirement announcement was almost an afterthought and done as quietly and under the radar as the way the 66-year-old former defenseman with the Red Wings conducted himself during a 48-year career in professional hockey.

This past summer, Howe walked into Steve Yzerman's office and told the Red Wings' general manager that he was stepping down as the team's director of pro scouting after 16 seasons.

"I think Stevie was set back a little bit when I told him," Howe said. "Then I brought up the same thing to him that I used to ask my dad about retirement. I said, 'Steve, you were a player. Why did you retire?' And, in his words to me, he said, 'I get it.'"

Here are the highlights from episode 65 of OctoPulse:

►2:10: Alex Nedeljkovic on being the No. 1 goalie

►5:20: Grades for goalies, defensemen

►7:00: Mark Howe interview

Detroit News 2021-22 Red Wings midseason grades

►31:50: Vladislav Namestnikov on second half of the season

►34:20: Grades for forwards

►36:20: Nicklas Lidstrom on new VP of hockey operations job