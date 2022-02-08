OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings after the All-Star break, Jason Ross Jr. interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: EPISODE 66

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings after the All-Star break and Blackhawks broadcaster Jason Ross Jr. is the interview guest on this week's podcast.

The 23-year-old Ross Jr. became the first Black TV play-by-play announcer in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 8, 2022.

He's also the youngest TV or radio play-by-play broadcaster among the 32 NHL teams and the second Black announcer after 32-year-old Detroit native Everett Fitzhugh of the expansion Seattle Kraken.

On Wednesday, he'll be in Edmonton to broadcast the first of Chicago's three-game road trip against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

Here are the highlights from episode 66 of OctoPulse:

►:30: Ted rates the All-Star games in other sports

►3:20: Jeff Blashill on returning to practice on Tuesday

►6:00: Jason Ross Jr. interview

►26:30: Marc Staal on defensive mindset

►29:30: Pat Verbeek on new job as Ducks GM