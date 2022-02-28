OctoPulse podcast: Wings' historic 10-7 loss spells trouble, Paul Woods interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: EPISODE 67

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' historic 10-7 loss against the Maple Leafs and the team radio analyst Paul Woods is the guest on this week's podcast.

Woods talks about the Wings-Leafs' highest-scoring game in the NHL in 11 years, Moritz Seider's runaway Calder Trophy candidacy, Lucas Raymond's mature-beyond-his-years game, Steve Yzerman's aggressive approach before the trade deadline and Jeff Blashill's probability of returning as Wings coach next year.

Here are the highlights from episode 67 of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild now in Year 3 of Yzerman's regime.

►2:30: Jeff Blashill's news conference after 10-7 loss to the Leafs

►5:30: Marc Staal on 'embarrassing' performance

Losing in-game 'battles' vs. Maple Leafs sticks with Red Wings, not comeback

►10:30: Paul Woods interview

►24:30: Trade deadline three weeks away

►27:20: Filip Zadina's trade value