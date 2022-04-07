OctoPulse podcast: Rasmussen takes big step forward, Logan Cooley interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: Episode 69

Ted Kulfan takes a look at Michael Rasmussen's improved play of late and USA Hockey center Logan Cooley is the guest on this week's podcast.

Here are other highlights from this episode of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild now in Year 3 of Yzerman's regime.

►2:30: Ted's three questions for Rasmussen after 3-1 win in Winnipeg

►4:30: Rasmussen compared to Jordan Staal and Joel Eriksson Ek

►6:45: Logan Cooley interview

►18:40: Sam Gagner on rookie Lucas Raymond

►20:20: Wings excel against non-playoff teams 4-0 vs. Sabres, 3-0 vs. Flyers