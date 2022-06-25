OctoPulse podcast: Lightning's Lalonde last coach standing; Frank Nazar interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: Episode 73

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the improving odds of Tampa Bay's Derek Lalonde to be named the Red Wings' next head coach and USA Hockey's Frank Nazar of Mount Clemens is the interview guest.

Lalonde is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and fourth-year assistant coach with the Lightning, who forced Game 6 in the NHL final with a 3-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 6 is Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa with a potential seventh and deciding game back in Denver on Tuesday.

Here are other highlights from this episode 73 of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild now in Year 4 of Yzerman's regime.

►1:10 seconds: Derek Lalonde among favorites to coach the Red Wings

►2:40: Moritz Seider on improvements for next year

►5:30: Frank Nazar interview

►18:40: Pros and cons of trading Tyler Bertuzzi

►21:30: Wings-Avalanche documentary

Ted's first-round predictions (5-3)

►In the East, Boston (6), Pittsburgh (6), Florida (6), Tampa Bay (7)

►In the West, Colorado (5), Minnesota (7), Calgary (6), Edmonton (6)

Second-round predictions (2-2)

►In the East, Carolina (6), Tampa Bay (6)

►In the West, Colorado (7), Calgary (6)

Third-round predictions (2-0)

►In the East, Tampa Bay (6)

►In the West, Colorado (6)

Cup final prediction

►Tampa Bay (6)