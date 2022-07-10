OctoPulse podcast: Rating 2022 Red Wings draft, Husso trade, Lalonde's hiring

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: Episode 74

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 2022 NHL Draft, the Ville Husso trade and the hiring of head coach Derek Lalonde from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here are other highlights from episode 74 of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild now in Year 4 of Yzerman's regime.

►:45 seconds: Red Wings go off the draft board

►2:40: Will Wings draft in the top 10 again?

►3:45: Husso-Nedeljkovic have potential to be a good tandem

►4:50: Lalonde on holding the team accountable.

►8:10: Free agent targets

Ted's first-round predictions (5-3)

►In the East, Boston (6), Pittsburgh (6), Florida (6), Tampa Bay (7)

►In the West, Colorado (5), Minnesota (7), Calgary (6), Edmonton (6)

Second-round predictions (2-2)

►In the East, Carolina (6), Tampa Bay (6)

►In the West, Colorado (7), Calgary (6)

Third-round predictions (2-0)

►In the East, Tampa Bay (6)

►In the West, Colorado (6)

Cup final prediction (0-1)

►Tampa Bay (6)