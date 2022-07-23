OctoPulse podcast: Eight free agents reshape Wings' roster, Mike Cammalleri interview

The Detroit News

ON TODAY'S PODCAST: Episode 75

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' eight new free-agency signings and former Wolverine Mike Cammalleri is the special guest on the podcast.

Before Matthew Tkachuk was traded late Friday night to the Panthers in a blockbuster deal, Kulfan said the odds weren't in Detroit's favor in trying to acquire the Flames' 42-goal scorer, who is arguably the best power forward to potentially come to Detroit since Brendan Shanahan and Brian Glynn were dealt from Hartford in 1996 for Keith Primeau, Paul Coffey and a first-round pick.

"It's going to take a Simon Edvinsson or a Lucas Raymond to entice Calgary," Kulfan said on The Detroit News' podcast OctoPulse. "I don't get the sense that Steve Yzerman would be willing to trade away some of those young players.

"As an aside, what a gut punch for Calgary. Here's a team that was on the verge of a Stanley Cup. Just to see it decimated like that with their two best players gone, that they didn't want to stay there. On the surface, it looks like these American players did not want to play there long term. What more could the Flames do?"

Here are other highlights from episode 75 of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild now in Year 4 of Yzerman's regime.

►1:15 seconds: Value of Matthew Tkachuk

►3:40: Andrew Copp on increased goal production

►9:00: Mike Cammalleri interview

►22:40: Ben Chiarot on joining another Original Six team

►29:10: Edvinsson may not crack the Wings' defensive corps

►30:00: Free agency winners and losers