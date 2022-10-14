OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' opening lineup, Rick Zombo interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan previews the Red Wings' season opener against the Canadiens and former Wings defenseman Rick Zombo is the guest on this week's OctoPulse podcast.

Here are highlights from episode 77 of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild now in Year 4 of Steve Yzerman's regime.

►2:55: Derek Lalonde on postseason possibilities

►7:30: Dylan Larkin on coach Lalonde

►12:00: Rick Zombo interview

►29:00: Andrew Copp on improving team defense

►33:20: Steve Yzerman on playoff chances