OCTOPULSE

OctoPulse podcast: Red Wings' opening lineup, Rick Zombo interview

The Detroit News
View Comments

Ted Kulfan previews the Red Wings' season opener against the Canadiens and former Wings defenseman Rick Zombo is the guest on this week's OctoPulse podcast.

Here are highlights from episode 77 of OctoPulse, Taking the Pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild now in Year 4 of Steve Yzerman's regime.

Former Red Wings defenseman Rick Zombo will bring his Lindenwood team into Yost Arena for a pair of games against Michigan on Oct. 7-8.

2:55: Derek Lalonde on postseason possibilities

7:30: Dylan Larkin on coach Lalonde

12:00: Rick Zombo interview

Red Wings defenseman Rick Zombo, right, checks Kings captain Wayne Gretzky at Joe Louis Arena on Feb. 4, 1991.

29:00: Andrew Copp on improving team defense

33:20: Steve Yzerman on playoff chances

View Comments