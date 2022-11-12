OctoPulse podcast: Wings off to L.A. for western test, Jakub Petr interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast.

Petr coached four members of the Red Wings in junior hockey in Czechia (Dominik Kubalik, Filip Hronek, Filip Zadina and Jakub Vrana) and is the head coach of the U18 team playing at the Five Nations Tournament at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. He's also coached 17-year-old forward Eduard Sale, the second-ranked prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft by TSN draft analyst Bob McKenzie. Here are podcast highlights:

∎1:10: Rangers 8, Red Wings 2

∎3:30: Oskar Sundqvist on goaltender Ville Husso

∎4:30: Goalie rotation with Alex Nedeljkovic

∎6:00: Jakub Petr interview

∎19:10: Filip Hronek's best start in five years

∎22:30: Red Wings sixth in league in blocked shots

∎24:50: Western trip features three struggling teams: Ducks, Sharks, Blue Jackets