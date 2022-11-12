MSU misses shot at the buzzer, loses 64-63 to Gonzaga in Armed Forces Classic
OctoPulse podcast: Wings off to L.A. for western test, Jakub Petr interview

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast.

Petr coached four members of the Red Wings in junior hockey in Czechia (Dominik Kubalik, Filip Hronek, Filip Zadina and Jakub Vrana) and is the head coach of the U18 team playing at the Five Nations Tournament at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. He's also coached 17-year-old forward Eduard Sale, the second-ranked prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft by TSN draft analyst Bob McKenzie. Here are podcast highlights:

Team USA defenseman Drew Fortescue, left, is checked by Czechia forward Samuel Fiala at the Five Nations U18 Tournament at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

1:10: Rangers 8, Red Wings 2

3:30: Oskar Sundqvist on goaltender Ville Husso

4:30: Goalie rotation with Alex Nedeljkovic

Jakub Petr is the head coach of the Under-18 Czechia hockey team at the Five Nations Tournament at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

6:00: Jakub Petr interview

19:10: Filip Hronek's best start in five years

22:30: Red Wings sixth in league in blocked shots

24:50: Western trip features three struggling teams: Ducks, Sharks, Blue Jackets

