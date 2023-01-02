OctoPulse podcast: Wings' Walman dances into NHL history, Annelies Bergmann interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings in 2023 heading into Wednesday's game against the Devils and USA Hockey goalie Annelies Bergmann is the interview guest.

Here are highlights from episode 82 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild:

1:30: Jakub Vrana, Robby Fabbri expected to return against the Devils

4:50: Puce Suter on the wild-card playoff race

7:30: Annelies Bergmann interview

21:50: Derek Lalonde on Jake Walman's progress

24:20: Moritz Seider on his improved overall game