OctoPulse podcast: Fabbri off to fast start, Perreault/Smith/Leonard interview

Ted Kulfan previews the Red Wings' western road trip next week, takes a look at the return to the lineup of Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi, and USA Hockey's Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard are the guests on the OctoPulse podcast.

Here are highlights from episode 83 of The Detroit News/Detroit Red Wings podcast:

More:Wings notes: Robby Fabbri energizing Red Wings in return to lineup with scoring, 'bite'

1:30: Moritz Seider says "season is on the line"

3:30: Robby Fabbri on returning to the lineup

6:10: Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard interview

20:40: Derek Lalonde on Tyler Bertuzzi

24:20: Trade deadline strategy