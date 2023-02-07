OctoPulse podcast: Connor McDavid hits Detroit, Bob Stauffer interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan previews the Red Wings' after the All-Star break, including Tuesday's game against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, and Oilers broadcaster Bob Stauffer is the guest on the OctoPulse podcast.

McDavid leads the NHL is goals (41), assists (51) and points (92) in only 50 games and is on pace for more than 150 points, the first player since Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux to reach 150 points in nearly 30 years.

"It's getting to the point where McDavid is making a farce of this sport," Kulfan wrote in his All-Star break story at detroitnews.com last week.

McDavid hasn't fared as well against the Red Wings since he joined the league in 2015. He has only four goals and 13 points in 11 games against Detroit. The only teams he's scored fewer points against are the Kraken and Sabres with 12 points each and he's played Seattle only six times.

"It's unfortunate he only comes down here once a year the way the schedule works out," Kulfan said on the OctoPulse podcast. "There's a lot of great young stars out there but right now he's head and shoulders above everyone. He just makes it look so easy."

Here are other highlights from episode 84 of The Detroit News/Detroit Red Wings podcast:

1:20: Playoff odds after the All-Star break

3:20: Dylan Larkin on contract talks

5:40: Oilers broadcaster Bob Stauffer interview

22:40: Connor McDavid's record-breaking season

25:00: Derek Lalonde on Filip Zadina

27:10: Wings to play Oilers, Flames, Canucks twice in two weeks