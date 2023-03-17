OctoPulse podcast: Blues' Vrana lights it up, Bryan Trottier interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan takes a look at ex-Red Wing Jakub Vrana's hot start with the Blues and Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier is the podcast guest.

Vrana was dealt to St. Louis at the trade deadline for a seventh-round pick in 2025 and forward Dylan McLaughlin. Since then, Vrana has four goals in five games and will play the Wings twice next week, Tuesday in St. Louis and Thursday in Detroit.

"The kid is a goal scorer, there's no doubt about that," Kulfan said on the podcast. "A couple of those goals in St. Louis were nifty little goals. There's probably no way they'll do a video tribute for him next Thursday. I doubt it. I just hope for the best for him on and off the ice. When he's at his best, he knows how to put the puck in the net."

Kulfan also talked about Simon Edvinsson being recalled from Grand Rapids on Friday and what to expect when the 6-6, 209-pound defenseman makes his NHL debut on Saturday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars at 1 p.m.

"He's going to be easy to recognize," Kulfan said. "He looks likes he's seven-foot-two on the ice. He's a great skater, makes a great first pass, and is probably a bit more physical than a lot of people might expect. The season has gone south the last few weeks so something like this, seeing one of the pieces that could be a big part of the future, I think a lot of people are interested."

Here are other highlights from episode 87 of The Detroit News' podcast:

1:10: Edvinsson to make debut against Avalanche

2:20: Coach Derek Lalonde on the final 15 games of the season

4:40: If the Wings finish 8-7, they'll have 85 points, 11 more points than last year

6:00: Bryan Trottier interview

33:30: Steve Yzerman on trading Jakub Vrana to St. Louis

35:00: Adam Erne on returning to the Detroit lineup

36:20: Detroit 6th in blocked shots, 20th in hits