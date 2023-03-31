OctoPulse podcast: Marco Kasper on fast track, Tripp Tracy interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan discusses the Red Wings recalling first-round draft pick Marco Kasper and Hurricanes TV analyst Tripp Tracy is the guest on the OctoPulse podcast.

Kasper, who had 23 points in 52 games with Rogle in the Swedish Hockey League this year, arrived in Winnipeg on Friday before the Wings dropped a 6-2 decision against the Jets.

"He's the top forward prospect in the organization," Kulfan said on the podcast. "I'm somewhat surprised he joined the Wings right away. I thought he would be headed to Grand Rapids to join (William) Wallinder and (Carter) Mazur. It'll be interesting to see who many games he'll get to play. The reports have been good. He plays with an edge and he'll be someone to watch these final two weeks."

Here are other highlights from episode 88 of The Detroit News/Red Wings podcast:

:40: Marco Kasper expected to make NHL debut on road trip

2:20: Alex Nedeljkovic on his backup role

3:30: Goaltending rotation with Magnus Hellberg, Ville Husso

6:00: Tripp Tracy interview

34:20: Derek Lalonde on ejection vs. Penguins

40:30: Jerry Green tribute

