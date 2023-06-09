OctoPulse podcast: Free-agent target Gudas, Nate Danielson interview

The Detroit News

Ted Kulfan says free agents Radko Gudas and Tom Wilson would benefit the Red Wings and Wheat Kings center Nate Danielson is the interview guest on the OctoPulse podcast.

Gudas is a hard-hitting Czech defenseman, who has three assists in 19 playoff games with the Florida Panthers and Wilson is a rugged winger, who has 128 career goals and 1,229 penalty minutes with the Washington Capitals.

"Wilson and Gudas would change the complexion of their lineup a lot," Kulfan said on the podcast. "You put Wilson up front and Gudas back there with people like (Moritz) Seider and Ben Chaiot and suddenly, you've got a different and tougher team. You would have to keep your head on a swivel if you're the other team."

Here are other highlights from episode 91 of The Detroit News/Detroit Red Wings podcast:

1:10 Vegas two wins away from Stanley Cup

3:50 Lucas Raymond could be a valuable trade chip

5:00 Nate Danielson interview

21:10 Steve Yzerman on playing competitive hockey

22:30 Free-agent targets

25:00 Damon Severson trade to Columbus

27:00 NHL Draft strategy