Rod & Real podcast: Pistons in trade season, roster-rebuilding mode
Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses the upcoming NBA trade deadline and how the Pistons could be one of the more active teams, looking to reshape their roster.
Here's a breakdown of Episode 6:
0:00 -- Introduction and rundown
1:34 -- Which Pistons trade pieces could move before the deadline?
15:48 -- What's going on with Sekou Doumbouya
18:46 -- Outlook for the rest of this season
20:14 -- Deconstructing and reconstructing the roster
22:35 -- Sacrifices of choosing sports writing as a career
26:18 -- Wrap-up
