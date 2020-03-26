Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses how the league and the world has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a period of self-isolation after direct contact, with no symptoms or isues.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 7:

►0:00 Introduction

►2:20 My timeline leading up to the NBA suspending the season

►17:40 Two weeks of self-isolation

►23:23 Where the Pistons stand in the hiatus

►26:47 Hip-hop and rap album brackets in the 1990s

►35:00 Wrap-up

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/rod-n-real/2020/03/26/rod-real-podcast-2-week-isolation-and-hip-hop-rap-album-brackets/5085467002/