Supporters of Davontae Sanford say his case exposes problems at every step of the criminal justice system. Sanford was 14 years old in 2007 when he was arrested for a quadruple homicide in a Detroit drug house. Sanford claims police tricked him into confessing to the crime; and that his defense attorney, who was later disbarred for unethical behavior, pressured him to plead guilty to second-degree murder because the lawyer said he knew the judge, who’d hand down a light sentence. At age 15, Sanford was sentenced to 39 to 90 years in adult prison.

