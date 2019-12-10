Imagine finding yourself sitting in prison, facing a life sentence for a crime you didn’t commit. Can you envision the pain that could cause to you and your family? Detroit’s exonerees don’t have to imagine it; they’ve lived the nightmare. They tell of their struggles to adapt to prison life after their wrongful convictions, their resolve to clear their names, the joy they felt when they finally were exonerated, the people and experiences they lost while incarcerated, and their determination to put their lives back together.

