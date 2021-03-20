March Madness podcast: UM takes care of business, LSU looms large in Round 2

Tony Paul and James Hawkins talk about Michigan's 82-66 victory over Texas Southern in the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament opener and they preview the Round of 32 showdown against LSU on Monday.

Here's the highlights from The Detroit News' March Madness podcast:

2:20: Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

4:40: Depth off the bench

Franz Wagner (21) of the Michigan Wolverines shoots past John Walker III (24) of the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half.

6:50: Brandon Johns steps up

9:10: LSU preview

12:40: Wisconsin holds Big Ten banner

16:30: NCAA Tournament highlights

21:20: Isaiah Livers update

26:40: Tom Izzo/Gabe Brown spat

32:20: Juwan Howard/Mark Turgeon incident

