March Madness podcast: UM takes care of business, LSU looms large in Round 2

The Detroit News

Tony Paul and James Hawkins talk about Michigan's 82-66 victory over Texas Southern in the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament opener and they preview the Round of 32 showdown against LSU on Monday.

Here's the highlights from The Detroit News' March Madness podcast:

►2:20: Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

►4:40: Depth off the bench

►6:50: Brandon Johns steps up

►9:10: LSU preview

►12:40: Wisconsin holds Big Ten banner

►16:30: NCAA Tournament highlights

►21:20: Isaiah Livers update

►26:40: Tom Izzo/Gabe Brown spat

►32:20: Juwan Howard/Mark Turgeon incident